US Announces End to Waivers for Iranian Oil Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced an end to temporary exemptions granted last year to eight buyers of Iranian oil.

South Korea is one of the importers, along with Japan, China, India, Turkey, Italy, Greece and Taiwan.

Pompeo warned any nation interacting with Iran should do its diligence and err on the side of caution, stressing that the risks are simply not going to be worth the benefits.





The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy called an emergency meeting to discuss countermeasures over the decision to stop granting exemptions for Iranian oil imports.





In the meeting on Tuesday presided over by Deputy Trade Minister Kim Yong- rae , the participants, including representatives from the local petrochemical industry and government agencies assisting their overseas trade activities, checked the U.S. policy’s possible ramifications on the country’s oil supply and related industries.





At another meeting with officials on Friday, First Vice Finance Minister Lee Ho- seung said the price increase reflects production cuts by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC) and expanding geopolitical risks in countries like Iran.





Lee said the government will push to stabilize prices through market competition and phase out fuel tax cuts incrementally.





The price of South Korea's benchmark Dubai crude came to an average of 70-point-35 dollars per barrel between April first and the 23rd, up from 59-point-one dollars in January this year.