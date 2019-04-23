North Korea, Russia Put More Pressure on U.S.

Lynn Ahn, Vegan Chef
2019-04-23
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-04-28
North Korea is seeking to corner the U.S.
The North's state media on Friday cited Kim Jong-
Kim was also quoted as saying that peace on the peninsula is now up to the U.S.' future attitude.
"
With Kim
"I don't know if this format (of the six-party talks) needs to be restored right now, but I am deeply convinced that if we come to a situation when some guarantees for one side -- in this case, the guarantees of DPRK safety -- need to be elaborated, we cannot do so without international guarantees."
During a gala dinner, Kim also highlighted Russia's role in keeping his regime safe.
"
The first Putin-Kim talks came as North Korea and the U.S.
While Kim and Putin want the U.S.
"A direct railway connection between the south of the Korean Peninsula and the north and Russia, with a connection with the Trans-Siberian railway, the possibility of laying pipelines - then we can talk about oil and gas, the possible construction of new (power) transmission lines
During the first Russia-North Korea summit in eight years, Putin and Kim also discussed ways to improve their economic ties, most of which are currently prohibited by the U
U.S. President Donald Trump is downplaying the united front Moscow and Pyongyang presented amid the stalled nuclear dialogue.
Before leaving the White House for a National Rifle Association meeting in
"I appreciated President Putin statement yesterday, he wants to see it done also. I think there's a lot of excitement toward getting a deal done with North Korea.... There's been no test, there has been no nothing."
Trump did not respond to Kim Jong-
While brushing off the pressure from Putin and Kim, Trump also noted that the China factor is under control as well in dealing with North Korea.
"I have a great relationship with Kim Jong-
He stressed that the Chinese are helping the U.S.
2019-04-23
2019-04-26
2019-04-22