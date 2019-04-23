Menu Content

My Golden Life (7) 잘 돼가요?

#Drama Lines l 2019-04-29

Expression of the Week

Shin Hae-ja: 오빠!

Tae-soo! 

Seo Tae-soo: 응, 해자야.

Hey, Hae-ja. 

Shin Hae-ja: 우와, 양복 입은 거 보니까, 옛날 생각나네요. 잘 돼가요?

Wow, seeing you in a suit reminds me of the past. How is it going?

Seo Tae-soo: 응, 뭐...

Ah, well…



잘 돼가요? (How is it going?)


잘 – adv. Meaning well

돼가요 – short for 되어가요; go on, to make progress, be well underway 


Casual – 잘 돼가?

Semi-polite/polite – 잘 돼가요?


>>”잘 돼가요?” is a greeting asking the other person how they are doing. 


>>More literally, the question asks the other person if everything is going well, or if things are working out well. 


>>The expression also has the meaning of making progress or to be underway


