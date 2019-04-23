My Golden Life (7) 잘 돼가요?

Expression of the Week

Shin Hae-ja: 오빠!

Tae-soo!

Seo Tae-soo: 응, 해자야.

Hey, Hae-ja.

Shin Hae-ja: 우와, 양복 입은 거 보니까, 옛날 생각나네요. 잘 돼가요?

Wow, seeing you in a suit reminds me of the past. How is it going?

Seo Tae-soo: 응, 뭐...

Ah, well…









잘 돼가요? (How is it going?)





잘 – adv. Meaning well

돼가요 – short for 되어가요; go on, to make progress, be well underway





Casual – 잘 돼가?

Semi-polite/polite – 잘 돼가요?





>>”잘 돼가요?” is a greeting asking the other person how they are doing.





>>More literally, the question asks the other person if everything is going well, or if things are working out well.





>>The expression also has the meaning of making progress or to be underway



