My Golden Life (7) 잘 돼가요?

Lynn Ahn, Vegan Chef
2019-04-23
#Drama Lines l 2019-04-29
Expression of the Week
Shin Hae-ja: 오빠!
Tae-soo!
Seo Tae-soo: 응, 해자야.
Hey, Hae-ja.
Shin Hae-ja: 우와, 양복 입은 거 보니까, 옛날 생각나네요. 잘 돼가요?
Wow, seeing you in a suit reminds me of the past. How is it going?
Seo Tae-soo: 응, 뭐...
Ah, well…
잘 돼가요? (How is it going?)
잘 – adv. Meaning well
돼가요 – short for 되어가요; go on, to make progress, be well underway
Casual – 잘 돼가?
Semi-polite/polite – 잘 돼가요?
>>”잘 돼가요?” is a greeting asking the other person how they are doing.
>>More literally, the question asks the other person if everything is going well, or if things are working out well.
>>The expression also has the meaning of making progress or to be underway
