Kim Yoon-ah Small Theater Concert “Even though the Song is Sad, We Hope Life is Beautiful”

2019-04-23
2019-04-29
Date: May 11 ~ June 2
Venue: Shinhan Card FANSquare Live Hall
Kim Yoon-ah, the lead singer of the band Jaurim, will be holding a solo small theater concert titled “Even though the Song is Sad, We Hope Life is Beautiful”. The concerts will be held from May 11 through June 2 at Shinhan Card FANSquare Live Hall and will allow fans to focus on Kim’s voice as the accompaniment will be limited to strings, guitar and piano rather than the whole band.
2019-04-23
2019-04-26
2019-04-22