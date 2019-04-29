Kim Yoon-ah Small Theater Concert “Even though the Song is Sad, We Hope Life is Beautiful”





Date: May 11 ~ June 2

Venue: Shinhan Card FANSquare Live Hall

Kim Yoon-ah, the lead singer of the band Jaurim, will be holding a solo small theater concert titled “Even though the Song is Sad, We Hope Life is Beautiful”. The concerts will be held from May 11 through June 2 at Shinhan Card FANSquare Live Hall and will allow fans to focus on Kim’s voice as the accompaniment will be limited to strings, guitar and piano rather than the whole band.