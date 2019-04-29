ASTRO wraps up world tour





The K-pop boy band ASTRO has wrapped up its first world tour with success.





The world concert tour titled “ASTRO Star Light” began on March 16 in Taiwan and traveled to the U.S. from March 19-26 with performances in four U.S. cities. The group then returned to Asia for a performance in Hong Kong on March 30 and the last leg was in Bangkok on April 27.





During the concerts, the group performed songs from their first album as well as other hits released since their debut in 2016.