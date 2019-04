ⓒ YONHAP News

Singer Heize has opened her own YouTube Channel called “Da HEIZE”.





The YouTube channel will be devoted to uploading contents on Heize’s cover songs. The singer plans to upload covers of songs from the 1990s to the early 2000s and plans on releasing one cover song a month.





The first cover song is “Diary” by the Korean duo, Candy Man which was released in 2001.