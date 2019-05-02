BLACKPINK’s new release stays on Billboard chart

ⓒ YG Entertainment

The popular girl group BLACKPINK’s new release has stayed on the Billboard music charts for three consecutive weeks.

BLACKPINK’s latest release “Kill This Love” has stayed on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts for the third week in a row on Monday, April 29 when the chart was released. Afte debuting at 41st on the Billboard 200 and 24th on the Hot 100 charts, the album remained on the two lists ranking 129th and 86th respectively.

Upon the album’s release, the group has performed at Coachella music festival and made appearance on U.S. TV and radio programs.