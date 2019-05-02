New season of ‘Produce 101’ to air 4th season





The popular idol competition show “Produce 101” will begin its fourth season this week.

The latest season is titled “Produce X 101” and will premiere on Friday for a total of 12 episodes.

In consideration of the large overseas interest in the show and the subsequent project bands that have formed from its past 3 seasons (I.O.I, Wanna One and IZ*ONE), the show will be broadcast live across the globe through the online broadcasting platforms and YouTube.