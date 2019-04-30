On the way to music bank 190503

♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Show time~ NU'EST time~

NU'EST is back with all their members in 3 years.

Kim Jong- hyun ! Kwak Aaron! Kang Dong-ho!

Hwang Min- hyun ! Choi Min-ki! bet bet!

It's dangerous. You're a pathway with no exit from me.

NU'EST! L.O.V.E!





They impress you once on your eyes and another time on your ears!

Na-Jeong-Mo-Sa-Ji-Mi-Da-Chae-Tzu

I will come to you now! Fancy! TWICE!

There's an attractive member after another with this group.

TWICELAND, TWICEPARK, TWICELIGHTS !!!