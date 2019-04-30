DMZ Peace Trail
Associated act: Busker Busker
Genres: Indie rock
Labels: Busker Busker
Active from: 2011
Jang Beom-jun is a singer and leader of the group Busker Busker. The group took part in the cable audition show “Superstart K3” and were semi-finalists. After gaining recognition from the show, the group debuted in 2012 with the album “Busker Busker”. Jang is not only the leader of the group Busker Busker but he also writes and arranges their songs.
Studio Albums
Jang Beom-jun 1st Album (full length, 2014)
Jang Beom-jun 2nd Album (full length, 2016)
Jang Beom-jun 3rd Album (full length, 2019)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Stay with Me (single, 2016)
After You Leave Me (single, 2019)
