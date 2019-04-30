BTS Wins Two Prizes at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korean boy band BTS has again made history by becoming the first South Korean singers to win two prizes at one Billboard Music Awards show.





The seven-member group won the Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group prizes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.





BTS overcame big-name competitors, including Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5, to become the first South Korean act to grab the Top Duo/Group award. As for the Top Social Artist award, it marks the group’s third consecutive win in the category.





Accepting the prizes on behalf of the group, lead singer RM thanked BTS’ fans, and said the boy are still the same from six years ago with the same dreams, feelings and thoughts.



