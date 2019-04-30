Bolton: US Has Little Interest in Six-Party Talks

ⓒKBS News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said last Sunday that the U.S. has little interest in returning to six-party talks in order to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.





During an interview with Fox News, Bolton said that the U.S. is not trying to exclude other nations from nuclear talks with Pyongyang, but that it's not what the U.S.' preference is.





The remark is seen as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who suggested the revival of the six-nation multilateral approach to denuclearization negotiations following his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong- un last week.





Bolton said that he believes the North Korean leader has wanted one-on-one contact with the U.S. at least up until now, and that the six-party approach failed in the past.





The security adviser said U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to meet with Kim for a third summit in order to reach a deal for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.





Bolton also said both Russia and China could tighten up their enforcement of sanctions against North Korea, although they have been pretty good about it in recent months.