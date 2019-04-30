Seoul Launches New Agency to Tackle Fine Dust Air Pollution

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea has launched a new agency to find effective pollution reduction measures.





At a launch ceremony for the National Council on Climate and Air Quality on Monday, the agency's inaugural chief, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, said he will fully dedicate himself to tackling fine dust pollution.





Ban stressed working with neighboring countries such as China, which is believed to be the source of a large portion of fine dust over the peninsula.





The new council will seek fundamental measures against air pollution and come up with recommendations for government policy.