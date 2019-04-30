Moon Vows to Continue Corruption Clean-up Drive

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says cooperation and compromise among political groups is desirable, but liquidating past irregularities and wrongful practices is a more pressing and important task.





Meeting with senior social leaders, including former government officials, at the presidential office on Thursday, Moon expressed his views on the ongoing investigations by law enforcement authorities into allegations of corruption and irregularities committed under the former Park Geun- hye administration.





He said that although some people say it's time to end the probes into corruption and irregularities from the past and attempt social integration, the government cannot intervene in investigations .





He added, however, that he is concerned over worsening conflict between political parties, and vowed more efforts to achieve harmony between those with different political views.