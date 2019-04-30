Fast-Tracking of the Disputed Bills on Electoral Reform

ⓒYONHAP News

"[Fast-tracking] has been approved with the agreement of three-fifths of the 18 members."





The ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties fast-tracked a proposed revision to the nation's election law, rendering the main opposition ineffective in blocking the bill at the committee-stage.

The special political reform committee session was convened early morning Tuesday.





"Approved with eleven voting for [fast-tracking]"

Shortly before midnight, the special judiciary reform committee also voted to fast-track different options for establishing a new state anti-corruption investigator.





With main opposition Liberty Korea Party ( LKP) lawmakers guarding entryways to committee chambers, the four parties had to change the time and venue for their sessions. LKP lawmakers came late and expressed anger.





The main opposition believes that the upcoming general elections next spring will be tougher under the proposed polling revisions. It is also concerned that progressive lawyers could be appointed to lead the proposed investigative authority.





Regardless of the LKP's opposition, fast-tracked bills will be automatically put to a plenary vote within 330 days whether or not bipartisan agreement is reached by the relevant committees.





The ruling party last week filed criminal complaints against 18 LKP lawmakers, including Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, for violating the National Assembly Advancement Act which bans physical altercations in parliament.





The LKP maintains that it is illegal for the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party to replace special reform committee members who wanted to exercise their casting votes against fast-tracking the bills. The LKP claims it was also unlawful for National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to approve the move.





Five members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party ( LKP) shaved their heads in front of the National Assembly on Thursday in protest to what they called "leftist tyranny."

Before buzzing their heads in a show of resolution, the group, which included Reps. Kim Tae- heum , Yoon Young- seok , Lee Jang-woo and Sung Il - jong blamed the ruling and minor opposition parties for ignoring the LKP's opposition and fast-tracking a set of disputed bills.





LKP efforts to block passage of the bills have been rendered virtually ineffective by the bills’ fast-track designation.





While the four lawmakers and one provincial party head tried to prove their resolution, the main opposition leaders held a supreme council meeting in front of the presidential office.





There, LKP leader Hwang Kyo- ahn urged the Moon Jae-in administration to undo the fast-track designation and focus on looking after the welfare of the people.





LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said her party won't return to talks without an apology from the ruling party, and main opposition leaders have embarked on a nationwide tour to denounce both the Moon administration and the ruling Democratic Party ( DP).





Back in parliament, the four parties called on the main opposition to return to dialogue. Ruling DP floor leader Hong Young- pyo criticized the LKP, saying it is neglecting its parliamentary duties as the main opposition.





Hong called on the LKP to stop its attempt to consolidate supporters ahead of next year's general elections, and instead start reviewing the supplementary budget and labor reforms.





The minor Bareunmirae Party floor leader Kim Kwan-young accused the main opposition of rejecting any given reform efforts while the minor Justice Party warned the LKP will only face public backlash.