TWICE World Tour 2019 ‘TWICELIGHTS’

Date: May 25-26

Venue: KSPO Dome

The popular girl group TWICE will be kicking off their world tour in Seoul with two days of concerts. Titled “Twicelights,” the tour will begin in Seoul and visit seven other cities in Southeast Asia and North America. The group has recently released a new mini-album titled “Fancy You” in April and will be promoting the album while also meeting with fans during the tour.