Xiumin enlists in military

EXO’s Xiumin has become the first member of the group to enlist for mandatory military service.





The 29-year-old entered military boot camp in Gangwon Province on May 7 to begin his 21-month service. Ahead of enlisting, the singer officially said farewell to his fans during a fan-meeting over the weekend while also sharing a photo of himself sporting a short buzz cut in preparation for military service on Monday.





The singer’s latest solo single “You,” a special dedication to his fans, will be released on Thursday