Xiumin enlists in military

[On Law Enforcement Reform] Debate - DP Pyo Chang-won vs. LKP Lee Jae-young
2019-05-07
2019-05-07
EXO’s Xiumin has become the first member of the group to enlist for mandatory military service.
The 29-year-old entered military boot camp in Gangwon Province on May 7 to begin his 21-month service. Ahead of enlisting, the singer officially said farewell to his fans during a fan-meeting over the weekend while also sharing a photo of himself sporting a short buzz cut in preparation for military service on Monday.
The singer’s latest solo single “You,” a special dedication to his fans, will be released on Thursday
2019-05-07
2019-05-05
2019-05-08