Momoland releases new single

[On Law Enforcement Reform] Debate - DP Pyo Chang-won vs. LKP Lee Jae-young
2019-05-07
2019-05-07
The K-pop girl group Momoland will be releasing a new single titled, “Momola,” which features a famous Vietnamese singer.
The new single, to be released Tuesday, is a sentimental ballad which is different from the group’s usual energetic dance numbers. The group worked with Erik, a famous Vietnamese singer, and the song will be released in Korea and Vietnam simultaneously.
The group will travel to Japan to promote the new song.
2019-05-07
2019-05-05
2019-05-08