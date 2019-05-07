Menu Content

Momoland releases new single

2019-05-07

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

The K-pop girl group Momoland will be releasing a new single titled, “Momola,” which features a famous Vietnamese singer.


The new single, to be released Tuesday, is a sentimental ballad which is different from the group’s usual energetic dance numbers. The group worked with Erik, a famous Vietnamese singer, and the song will be released in Korea and Vietnam simultaneously.


The group will travel to Japan to promote the new song. 

