2019 GFRIEND ASIA TOUR “GO GO GFRIEND” in SEOUL





Date: May 18-19

Venue: SK Seoul Olympic Handball Gymnasium

The popular girl group GFriend will be embarking on an Asia tour starting off with concerts in Seoul. The concert series is titled “Go Go GFriend” and will take place from May to late August. After their Seoul concert, the group will be visiting cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok etc. The Seoul concert will take place at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium from May 18 to 19.