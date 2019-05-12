On the way to music bank 190517

♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Weki Meki's came back from the Lovely Gangster concept as a school girl.

We’ve been waiting for so long.

SUYEON - ELLY - YOOJUNG - DOYEON - SEI - LUA - RINA - LUCY - WekiMeki PickyPicky

You are my everything.

WekiMeki Whatever You Want. Whatever You Want!

SUYEON - ELLY - YOOJUNG - DOYEON - SEI - LUA - RINA - LUCY - Whatever You Want!





People with incomparable energy.

EXID is the original of a step backwards music chart.

EXID is last album back with all their members.

HEO SOLJI - AHN HYOJIN - AHN HEEYEON - SEO HYELIN - PARK JEONGHWA - ME&YOU

with you always. WE ARE.

I won't change. WE ARE.