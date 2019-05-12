Korea Marks the 39th Anniversary of the Gwangju Pro-democracy Uprising

ⓒYONHAP News

Marking the anniversary of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, President Moon Jae-in said Saturday the uprising was aimed at protecting freedom and democracy.

He said there can be no division among conservatives and liberals regarding the truth of the May 18th movement and that only heirs of a dictator would see it differently.

Moon spoke at a ceremony held Saturday morning at the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju City to mark the 39th anniversary of the pro-democracy uprising.

He said the uprising was defined as a democratic movement and May 18th designated a national day of commemoration during the Roh Tae-woo and Kim Young- sam administrations. He said a national consensus was reached on the historical significance and nature of the uprising and relevant legal matters came to a close 20 years ago.

The ceremony was attended by the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party Lee Hae-chan, the chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Hwang Gyo-ahn, the chairman of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party Sohn Hak-gyu, the chairman of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace Chung Dong-young and the chairwoman of the minor opposition Justice Party Lee Jeong-mi.

Members of civic groups related to the pro-democracy movement staged a strong protest against the LKP leader as he entered the site of the ceremony, shouting slogans and throwing water and pickets at him.