Korean and Filipino Hostages Released 315 Days after Abduction in Libya

President Moon Reacts to Missile Launch in KBS Interview
2019-05-12
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-05-19
In a video clip released through a Libyan media outlet in August last year, four men are seen captive
"Please help me, President. Our country South Korea."
The government won the release of the kidnapped South Korean citizen from an armed group in southern Libya, almost a year after he was taken hostage.
"[South Korean] citizen Mr.
Presidential national security adviser Chung Eui-
Three Filipinos kidnapped along with Joo were also released.
"In particular, I would like to convey a message of special thanks from our government and President Moon to the UAE government and Crown Prince Mohammed for playing a decisive role in Mr.
During his meeting with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul in February, the crown prince promised to provide his support for the return of the Korean citizen.
The hostage-takers were confirmed to be members of a criminal organization operating in southern Libya. An investigation into the details of the kidnapping is under way.
"The [South Korean] government makes it clear that the act of abducting a foreign national is an inhumane criminal act that can never be accepted by the international community."
2019-05-12
2019-05-15
2019-05-09