Government Seeks Aid for N. Korea With Trump Set to Visit Seoul Next Month

The presidential office announced on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting South Korea around the end of next month.

Trump will hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul, in conjunction with his attendance at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Presidential spokesperson Ko Min- jung said the two sides have agreed to discuss the detailed schedule through further consultations, while the White House also confirmed Trump's trip to Seoul.

The summit between Moon and Trump will be scheduled before or after the G-20 summit, which is slated for June 28th and 29th.

Ko said the two leaders plan to discuss ways to establish a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula through the complete denuclearization of North Korea, as well as strengthening their bilateral alliance.

It will be the eighth summit between the two allies since Moon's inauguration. At their latest summit held in Washington in April, Moon officially invited Trump to visit Seoul.

The two leaders are expected to discuss measures to cope with the North's provocations, following its launch of short-range missiles into the East Sea.

They are also likely to discuss details of food assistance to the North.

Seoul hopes the Moon-Trump meeting will serve as a lever to revive the nuclear dialogue momentum, which is at a standstill since the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong- un .