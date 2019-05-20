Menu Content

IZ*ONE 1ST CONCERT ‘EYES ON ME’ IN SEOUL

2019-05-20

K-POP Connection

Date: June 7-9

Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium

 

The popular girl group IZ*ONE will be holding their first ever solo concert titled “Eyes on Me”. The concerts in Seoul will be held from June 7 to 9 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. The concerts will be meaningful as it will be the first opportunity for fans to meet IZ* ONE in concert since the global 12-member group was hand-selected by the audience in last year’s reality audition program Produce 48. 

