IZ*ONE 1ST CONCERT ‘EYES ON ME’ IN SEOUL

The popular girl group IZ*ONE will be holding their first ever solo concert titled “Eyes on Me”. The concerts in Seoul will be held from June 7 to 9 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. The concerts will be meaningful as it will be the first opportunity for fans to meet IZ* ONE in concert since the global 12-member group was hand-selected by the audience in last year’s reality audition program Produce 48.