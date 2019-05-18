Taecyeon completes military service

ⓒ YONHAP News

2PM’s Taecyeon has completed his mandatory military service and is set to return to the entertainment industry.

The singer whose real name is Ok Taecyeon, completed 20 months of mandatory military service at the 9th Infantry Division in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. Ok gave up his permanent resident status in the U.S. in order to fulfil his mandatory military duty.

Upon his return, Ok will consider scenarios for TV drama series.