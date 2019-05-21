BTS’ management plans producer audition program in North America2

ⓒ KBS News

The label for global K-pop stars BTS, Big Hit Entertainment, has plans to expand into the North American market. The company has recently announced plans to recruit new producers in North America through an open audition.





Anyone residing in North America regardless of age, nationality, education and experience can apply for the “Next New Creator North America” competition which will be held from May 20 to June 19. Select applicants from the open audition will participate in the main competition.