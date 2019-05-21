Psy to release new album in July

ⓒ KBS News

World star Psy will return to the K-pop scene with a brand new album in early July.





The album will be the singer’s ninth full-length album and will debut at the 2019 Swag Show which is the title of Psy’s annual summer concert series.





The latest album will be Psy’s first release since “4X2=8” released in May 2017 and also the first since Psy left YG Entertainment to establish his own management agency, P Nation.