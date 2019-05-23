Singer Lee Hi prepares for comeback

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Singer Lee Hi will be making a comeback to the K-pop scene with a new album after a three-year hiatus.

The singer has already finished filming the music video for the title track with the comeback date to be announced soon.

Lee made her debut through the reality audition show “K-pop Star Season 1” in 2012 and has since released numerous hits such as “I, 2, 3, 4” and “Breathe”.