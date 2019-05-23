Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan Confirm Gaps at Paris Talks

ⓒKBS News

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono raised issue with South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to remunerate Korean victims of forced wartime labor.





During a meeting on the sidelines of an international conference in Paris on Thursday, Kono singled out comments made by South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In- chul .





"I understand that the South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said there is no problem with Japanese companies' implementation of the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings."

"This is a serious remark that does not understand the gravity of the situation. Remarks like this make Japan-South Korea relations difficult."





Kim said there would be "no problems" for Japanese firms to comply with court orders.





Following the talks, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung- wha told reporters that she called for caution in communicating messages.





"I responded to that. Our position is that the two sides should be prudent and cautious in issuing messages."





Kang affirmed that Japan called for forming an arbitration panel over the issue, adding that Seoul would review the matter carefully.





The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Kang also stressed during the meeting that Japan needs to help heal the pain and suffering of the victims of forced wartime labor.





During the meeting, Seoul and Tokyo also touched on the sensitive issue of South Korea's import ban on Japanese seafood amid lingering fears of radiation contamination.