Parasite wins Palme d'Or at Cannes





Bong Joon-ho's latest film, "Parasite," has won the top honor at the prestigious Cannes film festival.





The film, is Bong's seventh feature film and a family satire and the first ever Korena film to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes.





Since clinching the award on Sunday, pre-sale tickets for the film have been soaring. The film will be released in theaters in Korea on Thursday. Foreign interest is also high as the film was sold to a record 192 countries.