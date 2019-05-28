NCT 127 releases new album

ⓒ SM Entertainment

The K-pop boy group NCT 127 has released a new album, the group's fourth extended play.



The album is titled, "NCT #127 We are Superhuman" includes six tracks.





The group has recently returned from its first world tour and will be promoting their new album which is fronted by "Superman," an the energy-boosting EDM number.





The group has already premiered "Superman" on the global stage, performing it on the U.S. late night show "The Late Late Show with James Corden," on the sidelines of their world tour.