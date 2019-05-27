2019 Gummy Tour concert “This is Gummy” in Seoul

Date: June 15-16

Venue: Olympic Hall

Singer Gummy is holding a solo concert series titled “This is Gummy” for 2019. Her Seoul concert opens on June 15-16 at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park where fans will be able to hear Gummy’s powerful vocals live. The first concert for the nationwide tour began in Cheongju on May 4, and Gummy will travel to eight other cities and regions in Korea including Seoul and Jeju Island.