D.O. of EXO to enlist in July

EXO's D.O. or Do Kyung-soo will be enlisting for mandatory military service in July.





The 26-year-old will be enlisting on July 1st, but his agency has reported that the scene of D.O.'s enlistment will not be disclosed to the press as the singer wished to keep it low profile.





With two members in active military duty, with Xiumin beginning his military service in May, and other members still required to complete the mandatory military service, it may take years for EXO to reclaim its full lineup.





D.O. has been active on screen as an actor, having most recently starred in the 2018 film "Swing Kids."