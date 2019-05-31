Ultra Korea 2019 reveals lineup





Over 100 teams will perform at this year's Ultra Korea which brings together electronic dance along with world-famous DJs, dance teams and graffiti artists.





The artists to take the main stage for the festival which takes place from June 7-9 at Everland Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is Martin Garrix, Skrillex and Swedish House Mafia for each of the days respectively. Swedish House Mafia, in particular, is gaining attention as it will be the first time Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso will perform as a team.





Ultra Korea 2019 is the Korean leg of the global electronic dance music festival Ultra Music Festival, which has been held annually in Miami, Florida, since 1999. The inaugural Ultra Korea was held in 2012.