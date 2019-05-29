WHO Officially Classifies Gaming Addiction as Disorder

ⓒKBS News

The World Health Organization has officially acknowledged gaming addiction as a disease.





A committee of the WHO's decision-making body included gaming disorder in its new international classification of diseases (ICD-11) last Saturday at the 72nd WHO assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.





According to the WHO, the disease shows symptoms of impaired control over gaming and increasing priority given to gaming over other life interests and daily activities.





An official from South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Monday that the ministry plans to oppose the decision.