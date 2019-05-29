U.S. Continues to Urge North Korea to Move Toward Denuclearization

IMD World Competitiveness Rankings
While making it clear that he won't take issue with Pyongyang's recent firing of short-range missiles, U.S. President Donald Trump called on North Korean leader Kim Jong-
During a news conference following the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday, Trump stressed that Kim is smart enough to know
"He knows that with nuclear, that's never going to happen. Only bad can happen. He understands that. He is a very smart man. He gets it
Earlier this month, North Korea fired short-range missiles into the East Sea. Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton said North Korea violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"But at the same time my people think it could have been a violation, as you know. I view it differently. I view it as a man - perhaps he wants to get attention and perhaps not. Who knows? It doesn't matter. All I know is that there have been no nuclear tests. There've been no ballistic missiles going out. There have been no long range missiles going out and I think that someday we'll have a deal."
Prime Minister Abe said during the news conference that Washington and Tokyo are in sync when it comes to North Korea, but they are apparently at odds over the missile issue.
"North Korea's May 9 short-range ballistic missile launch violates the U.N.
During the joint news conference, Abe also highlighted his determination to meet one-on-one with Kim to discuss the Japanese abductee issue.
