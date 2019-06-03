Super Junior to release new album

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Veteran K-pop boy band Super Junior will be releasing a new album in the 2nd half of this year.





The album, which will be the group’s 9th EP, will feature nine of the 11 members as Kangin and Sungmin will be taking part in individual activities.





With the group’s youngest member, Kyuhyun, discharged from the military recently, all Super Junior members have completed their mandatory military service. The date of the release for the new album is not yet known.