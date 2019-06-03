60,000 fans gather in London to see BTS in concert

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Over 60,000 fans gathered at London’s landmark Wembley Stadium to see BTS perform live.





BTS took the stage of Britain’s largest concert stage on Saturday, marking another landmark moment for the group’s career in the global music industry.





After holding another concert at Wembley on Sunday, the group will continue on their “Love Yourself” Speak Yourself” tour moving over to France, where they are scheduled to perform at Stade de France in Saint Denis, just north of Paris.