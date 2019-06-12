Moon Wraps Up Tour Of Northern Europe

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s week-long tour of Northern Europe wrapped up on XXX in Stockholm, Sweden.

Moon first visited Finland for a three-day state visit from Sunday to Tuesday. On Monday, he held a summit with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and explained to him the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and Seoul’s peace initiatives.

The president requested Finland’s support for South Korea’s policies as the Nordic country is set to assume the chair of the European Union from the second half of this year.

Moon also met with the Finnish prime minister on Tuesday before traveling to Norway, becoming the first Korean president to visit the Nordic nation.

On Tuesday, the president attended a welcome banquet hosted by King Harald V, before giving a speech at the at Oslo Forum “Peace for the People” held at the University of Oslo on Wednesday.





“Norway has never faltered on the journey for peace, as evidenced by the peace that exists today. Likewise, the Korean government will stride forward unwaveringly, to achieve peace without fail. Today happens to be the first anniversary of the first North Korea-United States summit, which is attributable to bold commitment and leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un. One year ago, the leaders of the two sides met face to face, for the first time ever, in Singapore. They reached an agreement on the overriding principles of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, new North Korea-U.S. relations, and a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. Now that agreement is moving forward. Talks appear in a stalemate since the second North Korea-United States summit, but that is because we need some time to understand each other thoroughly. It is the process of thawing out hostile feelings that have persisted for the last 70 years.”





Moon also held a summit with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo on Thursday and visited Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city, to tour a South Korean-built multi-purpose logistics vessel delivered to the Royal Norwegian Navy in January.

The last stop of the tour was Stockholm, Sweden where Moon delivered a speech at the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, on Friday.





Whilst in Sweden, Moon also attended an official welcoming ceremony hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and held a summit with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.