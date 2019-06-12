



Members: Lee Hae-ri, Kang Min-kyung

Record Label: Core Contents, Stone

Debut: 2008

Associated acts: SeeYa, T-ara, The SeeYa, Yangpa





Davichi is a South Korean pop duo which debuted in 2008. The group name “Davichi” comes from the Korean expression which means to “shine over everything”. The members are Lee Hae-ri and Kang Min-kyung and the duo are well known for their powerful vocals and consistent commercial success.





Studio & Live

&19 (Full length, 2018)

Mystic Ballad Part 2 (Full length, 2013)

Vivid Summer Edition – 1st Amaranth Repackage Album (Full length, 2008)

Amaranth (Full length, 2008)

Singles & EPs

Unspoken Words (Single, 2019)

Nostalgia (single, 2018)

Days Without You (single, 2018)

To Me (single, 2017)

Love is to Give (Single, 2016)

Beside Me (Single, 2016)

50xHalf (EP, 2016)

White feat. Jay Park (Single, 2015)

Two Lovers fear. Mad Clown (single, 2015)

Sorry, I’m Happy (single, 2015)

Cry Again (single, 2015)

Davichi Hug (Ep, 2015)

Don’t Move (single, 2014)

Pillow (Single, 2014)

Again (Single, 2014)

6, 7 (EP, 2014)

The Letter (single, 2013)

Missing You Today (Single, 2013)

Be Warmed feat. Verbal Jint (Single, 2013)

Just Two Of Us (single, 2013)

Turtle (single, 2013)

Do Men Cry (Single, 2012)

Love is all the Same (Single, 2012)

I’ll think of You (Single, 2012)

Don’t Say Goodbye (single, 2011)

Love Delight (EP, 2011)

From Me to You (Single, 2010)

Time, Please Stop (Single, 2010)

Innocence (EP, 2010)

8282 (Single, 2009)

Davichi in Wonderland (EP, 2009)

Love and War (Single, 2008)

Sad Love Song (Single, 2008)

Sad Promise (Single, 2008)

I Love You Even Though I Hate You (single, 2008)