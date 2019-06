ⓒ YONHAP News

Jeon Somi, the winner of the 1st season of the cable audition show Produce 101, has released her first solo album.





The album includes the title track “Birthday” and “Outta My Head” which hit online music streaming sites on June 13. It is the singer’s first release since the project band I.O.I, created with the finalists of Produce 101, disbanded in 2017.