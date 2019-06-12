ⓒ Getty Images Bank

The story’s protagonist, K, is a young man devoting all his energy and time to reading and writing in the hope of becoming a great writer someday. He didn’t have a real job, so he eked out a living pawning off the clothes and furniture his wife had brought when they got married.









Indulging in unpaid reading and worthless creation, I was not aware of passing days and whether we had enough rice or firewood. It was all thanks to my wife that we had something good to eat from time to time and didn’t look shabby in appearance.





나는 보수없는 독서와 가치 없는 창작으로

해가 지고 날이 새며

쌀이 있는지 나무가 있는지 망연케 몰랐었다.

그래도 때때로 맛난 반찬이 상에 오르고

입은 옷이 추하지 아니함은 전혀 아내의 힘이었다.









Interview by literary critic Jeon So-yeong

The wife is not a modern woman with radical thoughts. She devotes herself to supporting her husband’s psychological values and often futile endeavors. The message of “The Poor Wife” is that their financial hardship can be overcome with the love between K and his wife and their pursuit of psychological well-being.









“I wish I could make it big soon so that I could buy you a pair of silk shoes.”

“You will be a big success before long.”

“Do you truly think so?”

“Yes, of course.”





She was the only one seeing something in me, a nameless writer whom nobody noticed. That was why she had been helping me all these years, without frowning even once, tamping down the strong materialistic urges.





‘Oh, my angel who comforts me and supports me.’





As I silently professed my gratitude, I grabbed her waist with my two arms and held her tight.





“나도 어서 출세를 하여 비단신 한 켤레쯤은 사주게 되었으면 좋으련만...”

“네에? 얼마 안되어 그렇게 될 것이야요”

“정말 그럴것 같소?”

“그러먼요. 그렇고 말고요”





아직 아무도 인정해주지 않은 무명작가인 나를

다만 저 하나가 깊이깊이 인정해준다.

그러기에 그 강한 물질에 대한 본능적 욕구도 참아가며

오늘날까지 몹시 눈살을 찌푸리지 아니하고

나를 도와준 것이다.





‘아아... 나에게 위안을 주고 원조를 주는 천사여’





마음속으로 이렇게 부르짖으며

두 팔로 덥석 아내의 허리를 잡아

내 가슴에 바짝 안았다.









Hyun Jin-geon (Born in Daegu, Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov., Aug. 9, 1900~Apr. 25, 1943)

: Debuted by publishing “Huisaenghwa” on literary magazine “Gaebyeok (Genesis)” in 1920

Major works include “The Poor Wife,” “One Lucky Day,” and “Proctor B and Love Letter,” etc.