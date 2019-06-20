Songs of western regions in Korea





Writer Yi Kwang-su이광수, known to us as the author of “The Heartless” and “The Soil,” was also lambasted for being a staunch pro-Japanese supporter during Japanese occupation of Korea in the early 20th century. However, since he played an instrumental role in opening the era of contemporary literature in Korea, he can’t be easily dismissed as a traitor. In any case, this controversial writer wasn’t always called Kwang-su. His childhood name was Yi Bo-gyeong이보경 but he changed it to Kwang-su after Shin Kwang-su, a late Joseon era writer who wrote “Gwansanyungma관산융마.” Shin’s “Gwansanyungma” was a poem written for the national exam. In fact, the poem placed second in the exam, but eventually became more widely known than the one that finished first and survived hundreds of years in the form of a song. It is said that the long-lasting popularity of “Gwansanyungma” can be attributed to its moving melody and lyrics. Let’s listen to the song and see for ourselves how beautiful it is. Today’s rendition is sung by Kim Kwang-suk.

Music 1: Gwansanyungma/ Sung by Kim Kwang-suk





“Gwansanyungma” was sung mostly by the gisaeng기생 or female entertainers in Pyongyang. According to an old record, Shin Kwang-su was visiting Pyongyang when he was captivated by a gisaeng named Moran모란 singing “Gwansanyungma.” Here is his impression of her performance.





“When I was staying with Moran, I visited a beautiful pavilion near the Daedonggang대동강 River and enjoyed boating as pleasant as a painting. I was with her in front of a lamp, under the moon, and when she sang my poem “Gwansanyungma,” her voice stopped even passing clouds.”





Just imagine how the bereaved poet mourning the death of his wife reacted to a beautiful woman singing his poem. He must have been grateful and pleasantly surprised that such a talented entertainer would sing his poem. Since then, “Gwansanyungma” was sung in various regions, but the one from the western region, particularly from Pyongyang, is the one that survives to this day. The next piece we’re going to listen to is “Chohanga초한가” from the western provinces. “Chohanga” is a song about the war between Xiang Yu and Liu Bang during the Chu-Han Contention period of China. Liu Bang defeated Xiang Yu of Chu and founded the Han Dynasty, which had shaped Chinese culture. The Chu-Han conflict was so famous that it was rendered into a game of Chinese chess and is still enjoyed to this day. The war also inspired a Peking opera featured in the iconic Chinese movie “Farewell My Concubine.” Today’s “Chohanga” is sung by master singer Oh Bok-nyeo.

Music 2: Chohanga/ Sung by Oh Bok-nyeo





There is a four-letter saying “sa-myeon-cho-ga사면초가,” which literally means “Chu songs on four sides.” This proverb originated from Liu Bang’s attack on Xiang Yu’s forces. When Liu’s army surrounded Xiang Yu’s men, Liu made his soldiers sing Chu songs. Hearing the songs from their homeland, the Chu soldiers grew extremely homesick and lost the will to fight, finally surrendering to Liu Bang and handing defeat to Xiang Yu. As you can see, songs can change the fate of a country and the course of history. The next song from Korea’s western provinces is titled “Baebaengi-ghut배뱅이굿.” The story of “Baebaengi-ghut” is very simple. When Baebaengi, the only daughter of a rich man in Pyongyang, dies at a young age, the father called all the famous shaman priestesses from all over the country to summon his daughter’s spirit from the beyond. Upon hearing the news, a con man pretended to be a famous shaman priest and swindled the money that would have been Baebaengi’s dowry. The song is a warning to desperate people who rely on superstition and give up all their belongings. This week’s Sounds of Korea will conclude with the passage in which the fake shaman priest holds a bogus memorial service. Today’s piece is sung by Lee Eun-gwan.

Music 3: Passage from “Baebaengi-ghut”/ Sung by Lee Eun-gwan