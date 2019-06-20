‘Parasite’ invited to multiple film festivals





The Korean film “Parasite,” which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, has been invited to several other international film festivals this year.

The film and director Bong Joon-ho have been invited to three other film festivals including the Munich International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival and Lumiere Film Festival which all take place in Europe.

At the Locarno Film Festival which will be held in Switzerland in August, the lead actor Song Kang-ho will be given the Excellence Award, making him the first Asian actor to receive the prestigious prize.