EXO’s Baekhyun to release new album

EXO’s Baekhyun will be releasing a new album, his first as a solo artist.

The album is expected for release on July 10 and is titled “City Lights”. The album will carry six tracks.

Other EXO members are expected to follow Baekhyun and release solo albums as the group entered hiatus following Xiumin’s military enlistment last month.

Another member of the group, D.O., is also preparing to enlist in the military next month.