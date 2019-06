♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Abracadabra (Surisuri Masuri)

Red Velvet's magical visuals.

IRENE – SEULGI – WENDY – JOY – YERI

They shine more than anything, bright like a gem

You’re dazzling, smile more brightly





The blond man with superior gene , Leo

With a powerful yet tender charm,

Leo made a comeback as a lethal artist.

Sensuous feeling. Together now.