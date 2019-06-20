My Golden Life (15) 같이 점심 먹을래?

Expression of the Week

Choi Jae-sung : 이따 아빠랑 같이 점심 먹을래?

Do you want to have lunch with me later?

Choi Seo-hyun: 아버지랑요?

With you?

Choi 최재성 : 뭐 먹고 싶어? 너 좋은 대로 가자.

What do you want to eat? Let’s have something you want.









같이 점심 먹을래 (Do you want to have lunch with me)





같이 – adv. together or with

점심 – n. lunch

먹다 – v. eat; have; consume; take; to put food into one’s mouth and take it in one’s stomach





Casual – 같이 점심 먹을래?

Semi-polite – 같이 점심 먹을래요?

Polite – 같이 점심 드실래요?





>>”같이 점심 먹을래?” is a casual way to ask someone if they would like to have lunch with you.





>>The polite or formal way to ask someone if they would like to eat with you in Korean is “드실래요?” or “잡수실래요?”. In other words, the honorific form of “먹다” or “to eat” is “들다” or “잡수다”.



