Xi Jinping’s N. Korea Visit Starts Hectic Diplomacy over Denuclearization
2019-06-20
#Artist Search l 2019-06-24
Members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, Haechan
Record Label: SM
Debut: 2016
Associated acts: SM Town, SM Rookies, NCT, NCT Dream, NCT U, WayV
NCT 127 is a sub-unit of the boy group NCT which debuted on July 7, 2016. Their name comes from the acronym for Neo Culture Technology, and the number 127 is the longitudinal coordinate of Seoul. The sub-unit has seven members: Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan. Johnny, Doyoung and Jungwoo. They debuted with the EP, NCT #127.
Studio & Live
Awaken (full length, 2019)
NCT #127 Regulate – The 1st Album Repackage (full length, 2018)
NCT #127 Regular-Irregular - The 1st Album (full length, 2018)
Singles & EPs
NCT #127 We are Superhuman (EP, 2019)
Let’s SHUT UP & DANCE (Single, 2019)
Chain (single, 2018)
NCT #127 Cherry Bomb (EP, 2017)
NCT #127 Limitless – The 2nd mini album (EP, 2017)
Taste the Feeling (single, 2016)
NCT #127 – The 1st mini album (EP, 2016)
2019-06-20
2019-06-18
2019-06-19