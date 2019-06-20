



Members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, Haechan

Record Label: SM

Debut: 2016

Associated acts: SM Town, SM Rookies, NCT, NCT Dream, NCT U, WayV





NCT 127 is a sub-unit of the boy group NCT which debuted on July 7, 2016. Their name comes from the acronym for Neo Culture Technology, and the number 127 is the longitudinal coordinate of Seoul. The sub-unit has seven members: Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan. Johnny, Doyoung and Jungwoo. They debuted with the EP, NCT #127.





Studio & Live

Awaken (full length, 2019)

NCT #127 Regulate – The 1st Album Repackage (full length, 2018)

NCT #127 Regular-Irregular - The 1st Album (full length, 2018)

Singles & EPs

NCT #127 We are Superhuman (EP, 2019)

Let’s SHUT UP & DANCE (Single, 2019)

Chain (single, 2018)

NCT #127 Cherry Bomb (EP, 2017)

NCT #127 Limitless – The 2nd mini album (EP, 2017)

Taste the Feeling (single, 2016)

NCT #127 – The 1st mini album (EP, 2016)