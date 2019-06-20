Yoon Ddan Ddan Summer Concert “Ddan Ddan-han Summer Concert 2019”





Date: July 12-14

Venue: Samsung Hall, Ewha Womans University

Singer and songwriter Yoon Ddan Ddan will be holding his summer concert from July 12 to 14 at Ewha Woman’s University’s Samsung Hall. The singer is well-known in Korea’s indie scene and debuted with the digital single “Half 50” in 2014. This will the second summer concert series for the singer who will showcase new music and performances for the audience.