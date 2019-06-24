‘Parasite’ becomes most-viewed Korean film in France

ⓒ KBS

“Parasite” which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival has attracted the most viewers in France out of all Korean films released in the European country.





As of Saturday, the film has drawn 681,122 audience members since its release on June 5. The previous record was also set by the film’s director Bong Joon-ho with his 2013 feature, “Snowpiercer”.





“Parasite” also came in at 1st place in the French box office rankings last week, topping blockbuster hits such as “Men in Black: International” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”.





The film has topped 9 million admissions in Korea as of Sunday.